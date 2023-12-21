Women's college basketball teams tip off at West Palm Beach Classic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holiday season is bringing some of the best women's basketball teams to Palm Beach County.

Top teams are taking to the court in the West Palm Beach Classic at Keiser University.

For Pam Oswald, Keiser's head women's basketball coach, the event gives her team a chance to watch some Division 1 basketball teams.

WPTV Keiser University head women's basketball coach Pam Oswald was in attendance with her team to watch the West Palm Beach Classic.

"Basketball is basketball," Oswald said. "So the same things that our program goes through, whether it's defense, offense, in the locker room issues, it's the same thing these guys have. The game is still the game."

Providence alumna Monika Roberts said she knows that these tournaments help these teams grow before the season picks up in January.

"You get to go against Baylor and you're getting ready to play in the Big East," Roberts said. "It's still the best conference. This is a great tune-up to let them know where they're at, where they need to be and things they need to work on."

Despite Roberts' enthusiasm, No. 10 Baylor (10-0) coasted to an easy victory over the Friars by a score of 61-36.

The matchups continue on Thursday at Keiser, including Arkansas, Illinois, Baylor and the University of South Florida all taking the court.