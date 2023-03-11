Watch Now
South Florida fires basketball coach Brian Gregory after 6 seasons

Bulls went 79-107 under Gregory
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chris O'Meara/AP
South Florida head coach Brian Gregory is seen here calling a play during the first half of a game against Auburn, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. USF fired Gregory one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Posted at 9:27 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 21:28:31-05

TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory was fired Friday, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.

"Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida," Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. "Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball."

Kelly said the school has started a national search for a new coach and that USF assistant coach Larry Dixon will be interim head coach.

