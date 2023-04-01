Drake bets on FAU, Miami to advance in Final Four

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Atlantic and Miami have some rooting interest from an unlikely fan.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake placed his bets on the Final Four, picking FAU and Miami to win and play for the national championship.

He wagered $250,000 in Bitcoin on the Hurricanes and Owls to win outright, with the Owls winning it all.

FAU was playing San Diego State in the first game Saturday night, while Miami was playing Connecticut in the nightcap.

The winners will play again Monday night.

FAU and Miami fans are likely hoping Drake is right.

If South Florida's teams win, Drake's payout would be $1.58 million.

Just call it God's plan.