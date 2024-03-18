Central Florida to host South Florida in National Invitation Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida teams that missed out on the NCAA tournament will have to settle for the National Invitation Tournament.

Central Florida will host South Florida in the first round of the NIT, it was announced Sunday.

The Bulls (24-7) finished atop the American Athletic Conference standings in the regular season but were upset by UAB in the AAC tournament. The Blazers went on to claim the tournament title.

UCF, in its debut season in the Big 12 Conference, earned a No. 4 seed in the NIT.

The Knights (17-15) are making their second consecutive postseason appearance after defeating Florida in a first-round game last season.

USF and UCF met twice per season as members of the AAC. The Bulls swept the Knights last season, including an 82-75 win at UCF.

The game will be played Tuesday at 9 p.m. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Iowa or Kansas State in the second round.