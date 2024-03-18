Watch Now
Central Florida to host South Florida in National Invitation Tournament

Knights, Bulls met twice annually as American Athletic Conference opponents
USF Bulls UCF Knights in 2024 NIT
The South Florida Bulls and Central Florida Knights will meet in the National Invitation Tournament.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 11:36:19-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida teams that missed out on the NCAA tournament will have to settle for the National Invitation Tournament.

Central Florida will host South Florida in the first round of the NIT, it was announced Sunday.

The Bulls (24-7) finished atop the American Athletic Conference standings in the regular season but were upset by UAB in the AAC tournament. The Blazers went on to claim the tournament title.

UCF, in its debut season in the Big 12 Conference, earned a No. 4 seed in the NIT.

The Knights (17-15) are making their second consecutive postseason appearance after defeating Florida in a first-round game last season.

USF and UCF met twice per season as members of the AAC. The Bulls swept the Knights last season, including an 82-75 win at UCF.

The game will be played Tuesday at 9 p.m. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Iowa or Kansas State in the second round.

