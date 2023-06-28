Here's who Gators, Seminoles, Hurricanes will play in ACC/SEC Challenge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State and Miami will face opponents from the Southeastern Conference, while Florida will square off against an Atlantic Coast Conference team in the first year of the new ACC/SEC Challenge.

Matchups, dates and times were announced Wednesday.

Miami will visit Kentucky on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes are coming off their first-ever Final Four appearance. Double-digit scorers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier return for Miami, which also welcomes Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland.

David J. Phillip/AP Miami guard Jordan Miller shoots over Connecticut forwards Alex Karaban and Adama Sanogo during the first half of a Final Four game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

Miami is 1-3 all-time against the Wildcats, although the Hurricanes won the last meeting 73-67 in 2008.

Florida and Florida State will play on the same night Nov. 29.

First, the Gators will travel to Wake Forest at 7:15 p.m. in head coach Todd Golden's second season.

James Crisp/AP Florida's head coach Todd Golden directs his team during the first half against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

It will be the first meeting between the schools since Florida's 63-50 victory in the 2014 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise.

Florida is 7-5 all-time against the Demon Deacons but just 1-2 at Wake Forest. The Gators haven't won in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, since 1936.

The nightcap game pits Georgia against Florida State in Tallahassee.

Second-year Georgia head coach Mike White will be seeking his first win in Florida's capital city. White, who coached the Gators for seven seasons, is 0-3 in his previous trips to Tallahassee.

Alex Slitz/AP Georgia head coach Mike White yells down court during the second half against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga.

The Seminoles are entering their 22nd season under head coach Leonard Hamilton, who was hired by Florida State in 2002. However, the Seminoles endured their worst record in school history a season ago.

This will be the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge, which replaces previous in-season competitions between the ACC and Big Ten Conference and SEC and Big 12 Conference.

The games will be televised between ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

2023 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.