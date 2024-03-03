Play temporarily suspended in Cognizant Classic because of bad weather

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Because of approaching area thunderstorms, including dangerous weather, play has been temporarily suspended at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

As a result of this decision, and out of an abundance of caution, all spectators should exit the premises for their safety, according to a news release.

All venues, grandstands, concession stands and the Fan Shop are closed.

For guests in hospitality venues, all services, including food and beverage, are now closed, and guests are advised to exit the premises as well.

Shuttles will remain in operation to transport guests back to their vehicles.

"Please note that temporary structures are not intended to provide safe shelter in the case of threatening weather such as lightning and severe winds," the release reads. "All gates will remain closed to re-entry until play resumes and tournament officials determine it is safe for spectators to return to the tournament grounds. When that time is determined, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches will send a follow-up communication with additional details for attending the championship. Stay tuned for more information."

Tickets and parking are non-refundable.

Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat were tied for the lead Saturday after thethird round of the Cognizant Classic. Lowry and Skinns had rounds of 66 nd Eckroat shot a 68. They were at 13-under 200.

With play suspended, Erik van Rooyen was the leader at 14 under through 11 holes. Lowry was second with 13-under but hadn't begun play yet.

Some golfers had finished their fourth round.

