Cognizant Classic tickets on sale day after announcement

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tickets for the 52nd annual Cognizant Classic are on sale, tournament officials announced Wednesday morning.

The four-day event is returning to the Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens in February.

Tickets went on sale a day after tournament officials announced that New Jersey-based technology solutions company Cognizant is the new title sponsor of Palm Beach County's premier PGA Tour event.

Daily tickets to the Cognizant Classic start as low as $30 plus taxes.

Daily grounds tickets give spectators access to any open-to-the-public venue and the ability to stand along the ropeline to watch top players take on the Champion Course, according to tournament officials, while a Gosling’s Bear Trap ticket offers additional access to the iconic venue with views of all the action on the par-3 17th hole and 16th green.

For tickets, pricing, parking and more information on the Cognizant Classic, click here.

A portion of all tournament proceeds benefit South Florida charities, tournament officials said.