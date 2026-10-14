Bear Trap Cognizant Classic ticket prices reduced by more than 50% compared to 2026

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tournament officials announced that admission prices for the Bear Trap at the 2027 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches will be reduced by more than 50% compared to 2026.

Right now, fans can secure tickets at $150 for Thursday and Sunday, and $165 for Friday and Saturday.

Officials said next year's tournament will also return to a traditional food and beverage model, allowing fans to purchase what they want throughout the venue rather than having it included in the admission price.

"The Bear Trap has always been the social heartbeat of the Cognizant Classic," said Max Novena, Interim Executive Director of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. "We're bringing back the experience that made it a fan favorite, with more accessible pricing, more room for fans and the electric atmosphere that makes the Bear Trap so special. We want more people to be part of it and these changes are an important step in making that happen."

The offer ends Oct. 29.

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