Coco Gauff, 18, to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Delray Beach native defeats Italy's Martina Trevisan in semifinal
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning semifinal match of 2022 French Open
Michel Euler/AP
Coco Gauff celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Paris.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:32:17-04

PARIS — American teenager Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-3, 6-1 at the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Gauff will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the championship on Saturday.

Swiatek is pursuing a second title at Roland Garros. She ran her winning streak to 34 matches by defeating No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

Gauff and Trevisan were even at 3-all during the second semifinal on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Coco Gauff receives applause after winning semifinal match of 2022 French Open
Coco Gauff celebrates amid applause after winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Paris.

That's when Gauff grabbed the last three games of that set.

The 18-year-old has won all 12 sets she's played in the tournament.

