Carter Verhaeghe sets Panthers postseason record in 5-3 victory over Capitals

Florida trailed 3-0 in second period
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the third period of Game 5 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 22:35:59-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe set a Florida postseason record with a five-point night and the Florida Panthers escaped a three-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday and take a 3-2 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for Florida, which trailed 3-0 in the second period. Verhaeghe had two goals and three assists for the Panthers.

Patric Hornqvist, Claude Giroux and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

T.J. Oshie scored twice for Washington, which also got a goal from Justin Schultz and two assists from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ilya Samsonov stopped 33 shots.

