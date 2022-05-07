Watch
Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 to take 2-1 playoff series lead

Ilya Samsonov makes 29 saves for Washington
Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, May 7, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Brandon/AP
Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau watch as the puck deflects off the pads of Samsonov during the second period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington.
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:11:36-04

WASHINGTON — Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves as the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Saturday in Game 3 to take a lead in their first-round playoff series.

Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another to put the Capitals up two games to one.

Washington went 2 for 6 on the power play and improved to 4 for 12 in the series.

Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson and Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot work to get rebound off of Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, May 7, 2022
Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) and Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot, back, work to get the rebound off of Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers are 0 for 9 on the power play.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal for Florida.

Game 4 is Monday in Washington.

