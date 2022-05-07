Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 to take 2-1 playoff series lead

WASHINGTON — Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves as the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Saturday in Game 3 to take a lead in their first-round playoff series.

Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another to put the Capitals up two games to one.

Washington went 2 for 6 on the power play and improved to 4 for 12 in the series.

Alex Brandon/AP Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) and Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot, back, work to get the rebound off of Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers are 0 for 9 on the power play.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal for Florida.

Game 4 is Monday in Washington.