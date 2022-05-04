Watch
Capitals rally in third period, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2

Washington trailed 2-1 going into third period
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha shoves Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg, May 3, 2022
Reinhold Matay/AP
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoves Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.
Posted at 10:30 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 22:31:26-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller also scored for Washington, which trailed 2-1 going into the third period.

Teams had been 0-39-1 against Florida in the regular season when trailing after 40 minutes, 0-22-0 when doing so on the Panthers' home ice.

Claude Giroux and Sam Bennett scored for Florida.

