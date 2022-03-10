Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State's men's basketball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 10 seasons in Manhattan, Kansas State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber announced his resignation following the team's first-round loss in the Big 12 Tournament.

"With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction," school athletic director Gene Taylor in a press release. "His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity, is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

The Wildcats' season ended Wednesday following a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament.

The team finished the season 14-17.

"A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately," the school said. "There is no set timeline to make a hire, and there will be no comment on the search or the candidates until the announcement of the 25th men’s basketball head coach in school history."

Under Weber, the team was 184-147 and made five trips to the NCAA Tournament.

He became the school's 24th head coach in 2012 and had the third-most wins of any head coach in K-State's history.

He is also one of 10 division one coaches to lead three schools to the Sweet 16.

Casey Murray at KSHB first reported this story.