Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have opened the season at home against the Las Vegas Aces without star center Brittney Griner.

Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia with no timetable for her release.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The WNBA is acknowledging Griner with a floor decal with her initials on her No. 42 in arenas across the league.