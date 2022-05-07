Watch
Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner pauses on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 07, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have opened the season at home against the Las Vegas Aces without star center Brittney Griner.

Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia with no timetable for her release.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The WNBA is acknowledging Griner with a floor decal with her initials on her No. 42 in arenas across the league.

