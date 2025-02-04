Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, arrested in Central Florida on cocaine possession, resisting an officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan and a reality television figure, is out of the Orange County jail after he was arrested on DUI and other charges early Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old is facing charges of DUI with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said they found Jordan's blue Lamborghini SUV stuck on a railroad track with a train about 10 minutes away.

They said Jordan asked for help to get the vehicle off the track and said he made a wrong turn.

The police report said it was the same vehicle that had just fled from a nearby traffic stop.

An officer said Jordan had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and didn't seem to know where he was.

Officers also said they found a clear bag with a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. They said Jordan was not cooperative during the arrest.

Jordan is known for his appearances on the reality shows "The Traitors" and "Real Housewives of Miami."

He played basketball at UCF from 2009-2012.