Tyler Herro scrubs 'Miami Heat guard' from Twitter bio amid Damian Lillard trade talk

MIAMI — Tyler Herro may have signaled that his future in Miami is coming to an end after some recent changes to his Twitter profile.

The Heat's 2019 first-round draft pick has apparently scrubbed his current team from his Twitter bio.

It had read "Miami Heat guard" and included a header photograph of him shooting a basketball during team practice. Neither were there Monday morning.

According to the Miami Herald, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has requested to be traded to the Heat.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard looks for an open teammate past Miami Heat guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus during the second half Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Miami.

Portland confirmed Saturday that Lillard requested a trade. The Trail Blazers are reportedly exploring finding a third team that could help facilitate a deal to send Lillard to Miami.

Appearing recently on "The Last Stand" podcast, Lillard expressed his interest in the Heat when asked which team would appeal to him if he left Portland.

"Miami, obviously. Miami is the obvious one," Lillard said.

Herro, 23, missed the majority of the Heat's run to the NBA Finals after injuring his right hand in the team's playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. He started and played in a career-high 67 games for Miami this past season, averaging 20.1 points per game.