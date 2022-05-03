Watch
Tyler Herro scores 25 as Heat take down 76ers 106-92

Philadelphia without Joel Embiid in first game of Eastern Conference semifinal
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 10:14 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 22:14:10-04

MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat topped the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn't even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia's first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He's not expected to play in Game 2 and, as would be expected, he was missed.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia.

