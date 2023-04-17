Watch Now
Tyler Herro breaks right hand in playoff opener

Herro's 12 points before injury helps Heat beat top-seeded Bucks
Tyler Herro on ground during first half of play-in game against Atlanta Hawks, April 11, 2023

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reacts as he takes a spill during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Miami.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:57:05-04

MILWAUKEE — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team's Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball.

"He's not going to play the next game, and then we'll just figure it out," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Miami's 130-117 victory over the top-seeded Bucks. "I got the same diagnosis that you all heard."

Herro was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat's bench in the final minute of the second quarter. The Heat announced the severity of Herro's injury at halftime.

Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help the eighth-seeded Heat grab a 68-55 lead over the top-seeded Bucks.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White during first half of NBA play-in tournament game, April 14, 2023
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami.

"You can't fully make up what Tyler has been for our team all year long, but guys got to step up, including myself, including Bam (Adebayo) and whoever Spo calls upon to do an offensive assignment, a defensive assignment, to bring some energy, to dive on the floor, get a loose ball or rebound," Jimmy Butler said. "It's like all hands on deck at all times, now more than ever."

This was the second major injury of this series' opening game. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard foul on a drive to the basket in the first quarter and was ruled out early in the second period with a lower back bruise.

Herro was seen after the game congratulating teammates while wearing a cast on the hand.

"The biggest thing is he had a smile on his face and he wasn't discouraged about what happened to him," Adebayo said.

