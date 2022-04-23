Watch
Trae Young hits floater with 4.4 left as Hawks fly by Heat 111-110

Jimmy Butler misses jumper with 12.6 left
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, April 22, 2022
Brett Davis/AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots from between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta.
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 22:59:14-04

ATLANTA — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion.

He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta.

Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
