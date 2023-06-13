Watch Now
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Nuggets beat Heat 94-89 to win first NBA title

Denver takes down Miami 4-1 in NBA Finals
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during second half of Game 5 of NBA Finals, June 12, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during second half of Game 5 of NBA Finals, June 12, 2023
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 23:18:32-04

DENVER — Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami's Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.

Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws but figured out how to close out the series on their home floor.

Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and bring the title to Denver for the first time in the franchise's 47 years in the league.

Butler finished with 21 points for the Heat.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7