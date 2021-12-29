Watch
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs game after virus-related issues leave Miami short required number of players

Miami had 12 players listed as out for game at San Antonio
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin dunks over Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd (14) and forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Miami.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 29, 2021
MIAMI — The NBA has postponed Miami's game at San Antonio, after the combination of injuries and positive tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of having eight available players.

It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None of those have been rescheduled at this point.

Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons.

The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with only eight players available — and of those, only five would have been able to play on Wednesday in San Antonio.

