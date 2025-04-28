NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

A missed call as time expired. A missed shot as time expired. A champion pulled away in the final moments. And a great went down, likely with a serious injury.

The NBA playoffs had a little of everything on Sunday.

New York beat Detroit, Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston beat Orlando and Indiana beat Milwaukee. Those winners now lead those series 3-1 and three — everybody but Minnesota — now go home with a chance to advance in Game 5s.

But those scores were only part of the tale.

The Pistons should have gotten free throws for the lead in the final second; the NBA acknowledged that a foul was missed. The Lakers were 42-1 this season in games where they led by double digits in the fourth quarter; they're 42-2 now, after an Austin Reaves 3-pointer for the tie barely missed at the end and left them doomed by another monster game from Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. The Celtics outscored Orlando 10-1 in a 1:38 stretch late to win by nine. And the Bucks lost Damian Lillard to an Achilles injury, with coach Doc Rivers saying afterward that he knows it's a bad one.

There are two games Monday: Cleveland is at Miami looking for a sweep, and Golden State will seek a 3-1 lead when it hosts Houston.

Monday's national TV schedule

All times Eastern

7:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Miami (TNT)

10 p.m. — Houston at Golden State (TNT)

Tuesday's national TV schedule

All times Eastern

6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Indiana (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. — Detroit at New York (TNT)

8:30 p.m. — Orlando at Boston (NBA TV)

10 p.m. — LA Clippers at Denver (TNT)

Wednesday's national TV schedule

All times Eastern

7 p.m. — Miami at Cleveland (NBA TV), if necessary

7:30 p.m. — Golden State at Houston (TNT/truTV/Max)

10 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Lakers (TNT/truTV/Max)

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (+160) is favored to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed closely by Boston (+200). After that, it's Cleveland (+500), Golden State (+1600), the Los Angeles Clippers (+2500), Minnesota (+2500), New York (+4000), the Los Angeles Lakers (+4000), Indiana (+6000) and Denver (+6000).

From there, it's Houston (+12500), Milwaukee (+100000), Detroit (+150000), Orlando (+200000) and Miami (+200000).

The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the Western Conference are all favored to advance. Golden State (-375) is favored over No. 2 Houston, Minnesota (-500) is favored over the third-seeded Lakers and the Clippers (-165) are a slight favorite over No. 4 Denver.

Award season

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award winner will be announced Monday at 1 p.m. EDT.

On Tuesday, the rookie of the year — Stephon Castle of San Antonio, Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta, or Jaylen Wells of Memphis — will be unveiled at 7 p.m. EDT on TNT.

On Wednesday, the most improved player — Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Dyson Daniels of Atlanta, or Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers — will be announced, also at 7 p.m. EDT on TNT.

The league's sportsmanship award will be announced Thursday at noon.

Other awards so far:

— Golden State's Draymond Green won the hustle award.

— Cleveland’s Evan Mobley won defensive player of the year.

— New York's Jalen Brunson won clutch player of the year.

— Boston's Payton Pritchard won sixth man of the year.

The league has not announced a schedule for other awards — including MVP and coach of the year — along with All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.

LeBron down 3-1

This is the sixth time that a LeBron James-led team has faced a 3-1 deficit in the NBA playoffs. A look at how the previous five turned out:

— 2009 (with Cleveland), Eastern Conference quarterfinals vs. Orlando, lost in 6

— 2014 (with Miami), NBA Finals vs. San Antonio, lost in 5

— 2016 (with Cleveland), NBA Finals vs. Golden State, won in 7

— 2017 (with Cleveland), NBA Finals vs. Golden State, lost in 5

— 2024 (with LA Lakers), Western Conference quarterfinals vs. Denver, lost in 5

Key upcoming events

Saturday — Earliest possible start date for Round 2 of the playoffs. Series could also start on May 4, May 5 or May 6.

May 12 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 18 or 20 — Game 1, Western Conference finals.

May 19 or 21 — Game 1, Eastern Conference finals.

June 5 — Game 1, NBA Finals. (Other games: June 8, June 11, June 13, June 16, June 19 and Game 7, if necessary, will be June 22.)

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

Stories of note

— Preview of Monday's games: Cavaliers-Heat, Rockets-Warriors.

— Kevin Love's father, 1971 first-round pick Stan Love, passes away.

— The Thunder are getting time off.

— A look inside the numbers of this season, headed into the playoffs

— Cleveland's Kenny Atkinson wins NBCA coach of the year award.

Stats of the day

— The Celtics, who set an NBA record for 3-pointers made and attempted this season, have been held under 10 3s in only five games this season. Of those, four were at Orlando, including Sunday (the first time this season Boston won a game when making fewer than 10 3s).

— Boston's ageless Al Horford (actually, he's 38) became the second-oldest player with six points, six rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it at 39 and 40.

— The peculiar streak of triple-doubles in losses is now unlike no other in NBA playoff history. Detroit's Cade Cunningham (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) had one Sunday in the Pistons' loss to New York. It's the first time that five consecutive triple-doubles have come in playoff losses (Denver is 0-2 this season in Nikola Jokic triple-double games, Dallas lost its final two games in which Luka Doncic had one in last season's playoffs).

— New York's Jalen Brunson is the first player to start a postseason with four consecutive 30-point games since Michael Jordan in 1998. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo could have joined that group; he scored 28 in the Bucks' loss to Indiana on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba