Watch Now
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Kaseya Center becomes new name of Miami Heat arena

Commissioners ink 17-year, $117 million deal with Miami-based software company
Aerial of FTX Arena, home of Miami Heat, in December 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, home of the NBA's Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in downtown Miami.
Aerial of FTX Arena, home of Miami Heat, in December 2022
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:44:26-04

MIAMI — The home of the Miami Heat has a new name.

Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of renaming the Miami-Dade Arena, which will now be known as the Kaseya Center – part of a 17-year, $117 million naming-rights agreement.

The NBA venue opened in 1999 as American Airlines Arena. It was renamed FTX Arena in 2021, but the county terminated the agreement after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy in November.

Kaseya is a Miami-based software company providing information technology services.

"The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya – a local, dynamic and growing company creating job opportunities for South Floridians," Eric Woolworth, president of the Heat's business operations, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she's "proud to close this deal" with a South Florida company.

"Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future," she said. "This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community."

The new name takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7