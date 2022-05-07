Watch
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Joel Embiid returns from injury as 76ers beat Heat 99-79

Jimmy Butler scores 33 in losing effort for Miami
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid goes up for shot vs. Miami Heat, May 6, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid goes up for shot vs. Miami Heat, May 6, 2022
Posted at 10:13 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 22:13:37-04

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid inspired the Philadelphia 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat, who lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid sat out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion suffered in the last round.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News