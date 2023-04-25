Jimmy Butler scores career-high 56 as Heat rally to beat Bucks 119-114

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA's top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.

The 56 points also became Butler's career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Bam Adebayo scored 15, Caleb Martin had 12 and Gabe Vincent scored 10 for the Heat. Game 5 is at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double — 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Bucks led almost the whole way, until the Heat roared back in the final minutes.

Butler had 21 of his points in the fourth, and the Heat still trailed 101-89 after a layup by Lopez with 6:09 left.

That's when a 13-0 run, capped by a Butler dunk off a Bucks turnover, put Miami up for the first time all night with 3:17 left — 102-101.

The lead changed hands four more times, and Butler's 3-pointer with 1:20 left put Miami ahead for good.

He added a step-back jumper on Miami's next possession, punched the air in celebration, and the Heat knew they would soon be leaving with a 3-1 lead.

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 of the series — and most of Game 1 — with a bruised lower back. He worked out Sunday, went through a shootaround with the Bucks on Monday, got cleared to play and looked good as new.

But Butler was better than ever.

He set the tone early — with the highest-scoring quarter of his career. He had 22 of Miami's 28 first-quarter points, including 20 in a row over a span of 5:45 late in the period.

In the fourth, he had 21 more — leading a massive comeback.