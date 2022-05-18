Watch
Jimmy Butler scores 41, Heat defeat Celtics 118-107 in Eastern Conference finals opener

Butler's outscores Celtics in third quarter with 17 points
Posted at 11:42 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 23:43:27-04

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the shorthanded Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter.

Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols).

Jaylen Brown scored 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.

