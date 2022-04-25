Watch
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Jimmy Butler scores 36 points as Heat overwhelm Hawks 110-86

Miami takes 3-1 series lead
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela defends, April 24, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Bazemore/AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela defends in the first half of an NBA playoff game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela defends, April 24, 2022
Posted at 10:00 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 22:08:56-04

ATLANTA — Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead.

Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.

Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround.

Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.

Atlanta's Trae Young scored only nine points with five assists and five turnovers as he was shut down by Miami's defense. De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News