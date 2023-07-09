Watch Now
SportsBasketballHeat

Actions

Heat to face familiar opponents in inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament

Bucks, Hornets, Knicks, Wizards make up group play opponents
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, Feb. 25, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Kelley/AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams during the second half Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, Feb. 25, 2023
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 13:24:04-04

MIAMI — The Miami Heat will join the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards in group play of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, the league announced Saturday.

The tournament will tip off on Nov. 3 and culminate with the championship game on Dec. 9. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Las Vegas.

It consists of group play and the knockout rounds.

The teams in group play were selected based on last season's win-loss records.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks on New York Knicks in second half of Game 4 of NBA second-round playoff series, May 8, 2023
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff semifinal, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Miami.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds – the team with the best record in group play and two wild cards.

Among the teams in Miami's group are a pair of division opponents in Washington and Charlotte, as well as two playoff teams from last season.

Miami defeated the Bucks and Knicks on their way to the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7