Heat selects UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 18th overall pick in NBA Draft

MIAMI — The Miami Heat looked west to find their next young prospect.

Miami selected UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th overall pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Jaquez, 22, was a consensus second-team All-American and the 2023 Pacific 12 Conference player of the year.

John Locher/AP UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. goes up for a dunk in the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga in the West Regional of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7 UCLA star scored 1,802 points in four seasons with the Bruins. He averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior last season.

"Surreal," Jaquez said on ESPN after being drafted. "Words can't describe it right now."

He was the only first-round draft pick from a Pac-12 school.