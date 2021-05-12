Watch
Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

Tyler Herro scores 24 points for Heat
Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier tries to block a shot by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half of a game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston.
Posted at 8:50 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 08:50:07-04

BOSTON — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot with a 129-121 victory over the Boston Celtics.

With the victory, Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points.

