Former Miami Heat security officer pleads guilty to selling stolen memorabilia

MIAMI — A former Miami Heat security officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting and transferring millions of dollars' worth of stolen game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia.

Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, was a 25-year retired veteran of the Miami Police Department. The Miami resident worked for the Heat from 2016 to 2021 and as an NBA security employee from 2022 to 2025.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and FBI Miami, Perez stole more than 400 jerseys and other items from a secured equipment room and sold items through various online marketplaces.

He had access because he worked on the game-day security detail at the Kaseya Center. He was one of a few employees with access to a secured equipment room that stored memorabilia the Heat organization planned to display in a future team museum.

Over a three-year period, authorities say Perez sold more than 100 stolen items for approximately about $1.9 million and shipped them across state lines, often at bargain prices.

They say he sold a Miami Heat jersey LeBron James wore during the NBA Finals for approximately $100,000. That same jersey was later sold at a Sotheby's auction for $3.7 million.