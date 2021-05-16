Former Heat star Chris Bosh selected to 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class

MIAMI — Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh, whose career was cut short by blood-clot issues that forced him to retire, is among the 16 inductees into the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 11-time NBA All-Star was selected Sunday in his first year of eligibility.

Bosh was drafted fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2003.

A member of the "Big Three," Bosh joined the Heat in 2010, teaming with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during Miami's run of four straight NBA Finals, winning two of them (2012 and 2013).

He also won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2008.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Heat center Chris Bosh reacts during the first half of Game 7 in their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, June 3, 2013, in Miami.

After James returned to Cleveland in 2014, Bosh and Wade remained in Miami but were unable to recreate the Heat's success in the post-James years.

Bosh missed the 2016 playoffs with blood-clot issues and then failed a team physical before the start of the 2016-17 season. The Heat ultimately released Bosh in 2017. He attempted a comeback before deciding to retire in 2019.

The Heat retired Bosh's No. 1 jersey that same year.

Other inductees include former players Toni Kukoc, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber, along with two-time national championship-winning coach Jay Wright. Bill Russell, who won a pair of championships with the Celtics as a coach, was also inducted. He has previously been enshrined as a player.

The 2021 class will be enshrined Sept. 11.