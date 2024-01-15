Heat to erect statue of Dwyane Wade outside Kaseya Center

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade will become a permanent fixture outside the home of the Miami Heat.

The Heat held a halftime ceremony Sunday during their 104-87 victory against the Charlotte Hornets to commemorate Wade's enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

During the ceremony, Heat President and former head coach Pat Riley announced that a statue of Wade will be unveiled outside the Kaseya Center this fall.

"When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it," Riley said. "Dwyane's legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County. I can't think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy."

Lynne Sladky/AP Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade looks on as Heat President Pat Riley holds a bobblehead doll of Wade during a ceremony honoring Wade's career and his induction into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during halftime of a game between the Heat and the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Miami.

Wade was a 13-time All-Star who won three NBA titles with the Heat and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006. Miami's all-time scoring leader spent the majority of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat.

His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in 2020.

The statue will be commissioned by the same sculptors responsible for statues of retired NBA stars Michael Jordan in Chicago and Shaquille O'Neal at LSU.

A date for Wade's statue unveiling ceremony hasn't yet been determined.