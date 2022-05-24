Watch
Celtics torch Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

Boston takes 26-4 lead en route to victory
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, May 23, 2022
Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, May 23, 2022
Posted at 11:30 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 23:30:37-04

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics took their turn pounding the Miami Heat early Monday night.

Boston jumped out to a 26-4 lead and cruised to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Miami missed 15 of its first 16 shots in the second straight game that was all but over after 12 minutes.

The Heat led 39-18 after the first quarter of Game 3 of this bizarre series in which no game has been close down the stretch.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Miami.

Victor Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points.

