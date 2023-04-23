Butler scores 30 as Heat top Giannis-less Bucks for 2-1 series lead

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 30 points before leaving with back soreness following a hard fall, and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami, while Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat.

The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back. Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.

Game 4 is in Miami on Monday night.

With the win, the Heat are halfway to what would be a stunner — a No. 8 seed over a No. 1 seed, something that’s happened only five times since the NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984.

Those who pulled it off: Denver over Seattle 3-2 in 1994, New York over Miami 3-2 in 1999, Golden State over Dallas 4-2 in 2007, Memphis over San Antonio 4-2 in 2011 and Philadelphia over Chicago 4-2 in 2012.

Butler got hurt midway through the third quarter after trying a shot near the rim and landing on his back. He stayed in the game briefly, departed for a short stint in the locker room and returned with a large wrap on his back — with the Heat saying he would return.

He didn’t, because he didn’t have to. The game was in hand, and Miami eventually led by as many as 29.

Still, it was a somber ending for Miami, first with Butler getting banged up and then with Victor Oladipo — who has spent years dealing with injury issues — leaving late in the fourth quarter after apparently hurting his left knee. Oladipo was expected to play a bigger role for Miami in the postseason after the injury to Tyler Herro.

The first half couldn’t have gone better for Miami. Butler had 17 points in the opening quarter, the Heat had a 19-0 run at one point, they set a franchise record by making 12 3’s in a half — and it was still only 66-53 at the break.

The reason, again: Milwaukee was getting 3’s, again. The Bucks made 25 of them in their easy Game 2 win and were 10 for 18 from deep in the first half Saturday.

But the Bucks cooled after halftime, shooting only 5 for 21 from 3-point range, and the outcome was never in doubt.

Oladipo already left a game on a stretcher once. He refused to do it again on Saturday, even after what seemed like a serious injury.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the floor to help Oladipo off the court. He wound up walking off himself, with assistance from team personnel. The Heat did not release any preliminary diagnosis, and planned further examination for Sunday.

“Once the stretcher was out there, he was like, ‘I’m not getting on that thing,'” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “So, we'll just have to see. I feel like throwing up right now, but I don't know what the prognosis is. I'm going to stay positive and we'll just see what happens after we scan him tomorrow.”

Oladipo was driving down the lane when he appeared to slip as he went airborne. He landed near the basket stanchion and immediately began grabbing at his left knee, while teammates reacted in obvious disbelief.

Players, team medical staff and even some of the referees quickly went over to check on Oladipo.

“It hurts to see somebody that you care about go through something like that,” Heat guard Duncan Robinson said. “Obviously, we don't know what it is at this point, but we're all hoping for the best.”

Oladipo appeared in just eight regular-season games in the 2021-22 season while recovering from a second surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon.

He was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019 — a frightening scene, one where teammates covered his injury with a towel and he wound up leaving on a stretcher. He returned a year later, wasn’t anywhere near the same player and Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021.

The Rockets didn’t keep him long before moving him to Miami, with whom Oladipo played four games in March 2021 before getting hurt again.

It took him most of the 2021-22 season to come back. He got into 15 playoff games for Miami last season, playing much more in the postseason than he did in the regular season. Then came free agency, and Oladipo looked around and quickly decided Miami was his best choice — agreeing on a two-year deal last summer.

He played in 42 games this season with Miami, his most in any regular season since 2017-18. His role in the playoffs figured to increase now that the Heat are without Herro for at least six weeks; Herro broke his hand in Game 1 against the Bucks.

Oladipo had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting in 19 minutes on Saturday.

Holiday’s first 10 points came in the opening 4:43. He reached 10 points faster in only one other game this season, needing 4:18 to do so against Toronto on Jan. 17. … Pat Connaughton scored 11 for Milwaukee.

Kevin Love returned to the Miami starting lineup. … Robinson had been part of only one other Heat game on his birthday — it was last year, when Miami lost Game 3 of a first-round series against Atlanta 111-110. Miami was 6-0 all-time in games played on April 22 before that. … Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was courtside.

