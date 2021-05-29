Bucks sweep Heat with 120-103 win

MIAMI — Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren't worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year. The last four games proved why.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double -- 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists -- and the Bucks became the first team to advance in this year's playoffs. They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off a four-game, first-round sweep over last season's Eastern Conference champions.

The Heat became the second team in this playoff format to go from sweeping in the first round one year to being swept in the first round the next. The only other team to endure that: the then-New Jersey Nets, who swept New York in 2004 and lost 4-0 to Miami in 2005

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn, 14 from Tyler Herro, 13 from Goran Dragic and a triple-double -- 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists -- from Jimmy Butler.