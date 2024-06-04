Watch Now
Alonzo Mourning tells ESPN he had prostate removed after cancer diagnosis

Mourning had kidney transplant in 2003
Alonzo Mourning arrives for the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
MIAMI — Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning has told ESPN that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had his prostate removed earlier this year.

Mourning, now an executive with the Miami Heat, said his prostate was removed in March and that he is now cancer-free.

He told ESPN that he intends to now be an advocate for men to get regular blood tests as part of their screening for prostate issues.

The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the second-most common type of cancer among men, after skin cancer. Prostate cancer will be the cause of death in about 1 in every 44 men, the group said.

Mourning had a kidney transplant in 2003, then returned to the NBA and helped the Heat win a championship in 2006.

