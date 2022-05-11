Watch
Former Michigan State, NBA player Adreian Payne fatally shot in Orlando

31-year-old spent 4 seasons with Hawks, Timberwolves, Magic
Former Michigan State and NBA player Adreian Payne has been killed in a shooting in Florida.
Adreian Payne with Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff's office.

Dority, 29, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

