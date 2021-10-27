Ex-NBA player Delonte West says he's 'better than' LeBron James, Michael Jordan in new police video

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Ex-NBA player Delonte West claimed he was a better basketball player than a pair of former league MVPs as he was being arrested by Boynton Beach police.

Body camera video obtained Tuesday by WPTV shows West, 38, being handcuffed and placed into the back of a police car after his Oct. 19 arrest on charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, West was banging on the doors of the police department's lobby and screaming profanities while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of mango vodka.

Police said when he began to walk away while still screaming, officers ordered him to stop.

When he refused, officers then commanded him to place the open containers of alcohol on the sidewalk.

Boynton Beach Police Department This body camera video shows former NBA player Delonte West on the ground and handcuffed outside the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The report said West complied with those demands, but when he stood back up, he began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants.

Police said one officer unholstered and initialized a Taser and continued to give verbal commands. Police said West complied, dropped to his knees with his hands in the air and was handcuffed.

In the body camera video, West rants about former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

West can also be heard claiming that he was "better than LeBron James" and "better than (Michael) Jordan." He also claimed to be Jesus Christ and president of the United States.

Tony Dejak/AP Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James talks to teammate Delonte West during a playoff game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, April 21, 2008, in Cleveland.

ESPN reported in January that West was working at a Florida drug rehabilitation center that he formerly attended.

In the past, he has publicly discussed being diagnosed as having bipolar disorder.

The former St. Joseph's University player was a first-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics in 2004. West went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks during his eight seasons in the NBA.

James and Jordan combined to win nine MVP awards and 10 NBA championships.