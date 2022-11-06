Watch Now
Yordan Alvarez blasts Dusty Baker, Astros to World Series title

Houston beats Phillies 4-1 in Game 6
Houston Astros celebrate 4-1 win against Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of 2022 World Series
David J. Phillip/AP
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 11:27:39-05

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

This was Houston's second championship.

The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal.

Alvarez's home run in the sixth inning put Houston ahead 3-1.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.

