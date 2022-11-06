Yordan Alvarez blasts Dusty Baker, Astros to World Series title

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

This was Houston's second championship.

The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal.

Alvarez's home run in the sixth inning put Houston ahead 3-1.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.