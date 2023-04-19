Yankees celebrate 100-year anniversary of stadium that no longer exists

The New York Yankees on Tuesday commemorated 100 years at Yankee Stadium. The only problem is the Yankees haven't been there for a century.

Major League Baseball's most valuable team wanted to pay homage to the very first game played at the original Yankee Stadium on April 18, 1923. So the team shared a Twitter graphic noting the 100th anniversary of Yankee Stadium, along with a message that read, "100 Years at Home."

But, as many rival fans were quick to point out on social media, the Yankees haven't been playing in the same stadium for 100 years.

The old Yankee Stadium was demolished in 2009, the same year the team moved into the new Yankee Stadium, about a block north of the "House that Ruth Built" – Ruth, of course, being Babe Ruth, the former slugger considered by many to be the greatest baseball player of all time.

That's a fact. If there was any doubt, there's evidence of it on MLB's YouTube page. Just like there's video of the old stadium being demolished.

The only fact that the Yankees can claim is that April 18, 2023, would have been the 100th year anniversary of old Yankee Stadium, had the venue still been standing.

Have the Yankees been playing at a location known as Yankee Stadium for 100 years? Yes. But it's two homes with the same name, like how many horror sequels have made a thing recently about naming the movie the same as the original (see "Halloween," "The Thing" and "Scream," for example).

They're the same, but different. Got it, Yankees?