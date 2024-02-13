Spring training home of the Mets is finalist in USA Today's best facility contest

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The spring training home of the New York Mets and summer home of the St. Lucie Mets is a finalist in USA Today's "Best Spring Training Facility" contest.

Spring training games begin in Florida on Feb. 24 but players have already started reporting to camp on Monday, like the New York Mets.

Swingin’ it in St. Lucie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S4kP8t6tnM — New York Mets (@Mets) February 13, 2024

So, which spring training spots are the best? An expert panel has nominated their top 20 picks, considering amenities for the fans, views, and atmosphere, USA Today said, and Clover Park in St. Lucie County made the list.

Clover Park - Spring Training Home of the @Mets and summer home of the @stluciemets - is a finalist in @USATODAY's Best Spring Training Facility contest. Cast your vote using the link below.https://t.co/sNINhZ4niU pic.twitter.com/hRvYbuoAMv — St. Lucie County (@StLucieGOV) February 12, 2024

Voting ends March 11 at noon Eastern Standard Time. The 10 winners will be revealed March 22.

To vote, click here.