Watch Now
SportsBaseball

Actions

Spring training home of the Mets is finalist in USA Today's best facility contest

Voting ends March 11 at noon Eastern Standard Time
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on March 2, 2021
Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, March 1
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 16:03:53-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The spring training home of the New York Mets and summer home of the St. Lucie Mets is a finalist in USA Today's "Best Spring Training Facility" contest.

Spring training games begin in Florida on Feb. 24 but players have already started reporting to camp on Monday, like the New York Mets.

So, which spring training spots are the best? An expert panel has nominated their top 20 picks, considering amenities for the fans, views, and atmosphere, USA Today said, and Clover Park in St. Lucie County made the list.

Voting ends March 11 at noon Eastern Standard Time. The 10 winners will be revealed March 22.

To vote, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.