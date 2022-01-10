Watch
SportsBaseball

Actions

Rachel Balkovec expected to become first woman manager in minor league baseball

Yankees to promote 34-year-old to Low A Tampa, sources say
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego.
Rachel Balkovec in 2019
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 23:24:58-05

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn't announced the promotion.

Balkovec, 34, joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.

She got her first job in pro baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)