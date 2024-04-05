Watch Now
Start time for Marlins-Yankees game pushed back 4 hours because of solar eclipse

Game now scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Monday
Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell congratulated by second baseman Luis Arraez after hitting home run at St. Louis Cardinals, April 4, 2024
Jeff Roberson/AP
Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell is congratulated by teammate Luis Arraez after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in St. Louis.
NEW YORK — The scheduled start time for Monday's game between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins has been changed because of the total solar eclipse.

New York was initially set to host the Marlins at 2:05 p.m. The start was pushed back four hours.

"After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the team said in a statement Thursday.

Ballpark gates will open at 3 p.m. As previously planned, the first 15,000 fans to arrive will receive a Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt, the club said.

