Marlins rout Braves 16-2 to sweep series for first time since 2015

MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game and the Miami Marlins routed the Atlanta Braves 16-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the NL East champions.

Jorge Soler, Jake Burger and Nick Fortes also went deep, and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Marlins, who began the day a half-game out of the third NL wild-card spot. It was Miami's first three-game sweep over Atlanta since 2015.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo struck out eight in six scoreless innings. Luzardo (10-9) allowed four hits and walked two.

Miami outscored Atlanta 36-11 in the series after getting outscored 83-29 while losing nine of the previous 10 meetings between the division foes this season.

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his second straight game because of right calf tightness.

Chisholm's shot over the wall in right-center capped a five-run third against Braves starter Charlie Morton. Josh Bell hit an RBI single before Chisholm became the first Marlins player to hit grand slams in consecutive games.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Marlins slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates with outfielder Jorge Soler after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Miami.

Four consecutive two-out walks by Morton in the fifth increased Miami’s lead to 6-0 and ended his outing. Morton (14-12) gave up six runs and six hits. He walked five and struck out five.

Arraez's RBI single and Soler's two-run homer off Dereck Rodriguez in the sixth made it 10-0. Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Soler drove Rodriguez's fastball into the left-field seats for his 36th homer.

Burger also connected off Rodriguez with his two-run shot in the seventh. Rodriguez, promoted from the minors Sunday, allowed eight runs and eight hits in two innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 35th homer and Michael Harris II had an RBI single for the Braves in the eighth before Fortes connected on a solo shot in the bottom half.