Marlins rookie pitcher Paul Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension

MIAMI — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.

The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug was effective immediately.

Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December, said he never knowingly ingested the substance or had even heard of it.

The 25-year-old made his major league debut this season and is 0-2 with an 8.74 ERA in five games and 11 1/3 innings. He made one start for Miami.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said the organization was disappointed by the news of Campbell's suspension.