Marlins rookie pitcher Paul Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension

25-year-old says he never knowingly ingested anabolic steroid
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Brandon/AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Paul Campbell throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Washington.
Posted at 8:14 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 08:14:34-04

MIAMI — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.

The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug was effective immediately.

Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December, said he never knowingly ingested the substance or had even heard of it.

The 25-year-old made his major league debut this season and is 0-2 with an 8.74 ERA in five games and 11 1/3 innings. He made one start for Miami.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said the organization was disappointed by the news of Campbell's suspension.

