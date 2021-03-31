Marlins Park gets new name that defies grammar: loanDepot park

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins will begin their new season in a newly named home.

Marlins Park, which has been home to Miami's Major League Baseball team since it opened in 2012, has been renamed loanDepot park. No, that's not a typo.

The new name takes effect Wednesday, one day before the start of the 2021 MLB season.

LoanDepot unveiled the proper spelling of the stadium Tuesday in an Instagram post.

To recap, that's "loanDepot" -- two words together, with the second word capitalized -- and "park," lowercased.

The Marlins reportedly sold the naming rights to loanDepot for nearly $10 million.

Earlier this month, the California-based loanDepot was named the presenting sponsor of the American League and National League Championship Series through 2025.

Marlins Park becomes the second professional Miami sports venue to undergo a name change this year. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced last week that the Miami Heat's AmericanAirlines Arena would be renamed FTX Arena.