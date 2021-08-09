Watch
SportsBaseballMarlins

Actions

Marlins' Lewis Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

Slur clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver.
Lewis Brinson, Miami Marlins outfielder
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:07:15-04

DENVER — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday.

The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins' 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

The Rockies condemned the fan's conduct in a statement released Sunday night, saying they are "disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of Aug. 8, 2021