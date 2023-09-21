Watch Now
SportsBaseballMarlins

Actions

Jupiter Hammerheads win first-ever Florida State League championship

Single-A affiliate of Marlins defeat Clearwater Threshers 7-4
Jupiter Hammerheads celebrate after winning 2023 Florida State League championship
Jupiter Hammerheads
The Jupiter Hammerheads celebrate after winning the team's first-ever Florida State League championship at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Sept. 20, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Jupiter Hammerheads celebrate after winning 2023 Florida State League championship
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 10:32:31-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Jupiter Hammerheads are Florida State League champions for the first time.

Jupiter defeated the Clearwater Threshers 7-4 in the championship game Wednesday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Displaced by construction to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Hammerheads took home their first-ever league championship at their home away from home.

Investigations

Why have renovations stopped at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium?

Dave Bohman
7:01 PM, Aug 11, 2023

The Hammerheads, who are the single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, scored seven runs despite just three hits on the evening.

Jupiter scored on a sacrifice fly, a walk, a fielder's choice and a throwing error off back-to-back steals.

Jacob Miller earned the win on the mound for Jupiter after lasting four innings, allowing two runs on four hits without a walk while striking out two.

Led by first-year manager Nelson Prada, the Hammerheads led the league in ERA (4.12).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7