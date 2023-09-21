Jupiter Hammerheads win first-ever Florida State League championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Jupiter Hammerheads are Florida State League champions for the first time.

Jupiter defeated the Clearwater Threshers 7-4 in the championship game Wednesday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Displaced by construction to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Hammerheads took home their first-ever league championship at their home away from home.

Investigations Why have renovations stopped at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium? Dave Bohman

The Hammerheads, who are the single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, scored seven runs despite just three hits on the evening.

Jupiter scored on a sacrifice fly, a walk, a fielder's choice and a throwing error off back-to-back steals.

Jacob Miller earned the win on the mound for Jupiter after lasting four innings, allowing two runs on four hits without a walk while striking out two.

Led by first-year manager Nelson Prada, the Hammerheads led the league in ERA (4.12).