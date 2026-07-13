Jonah the viral dog gets a special day from the Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami

MIAMI — Before every Marlins game, something special happens; typically, it's the grounds crew getting the field ready for gameday. But Sunday's pregame featured a "paw-norary" first pitch.

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"I'm just going to go out there and throw it over the plate. That's the plan," Peter Silveira told WPTV Sports Reporter Kendall Hyde.

The first pitch execution was perfect by Silveira, but the moment wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for his amazing doggy Jonah.

"We had come from Bark in the Park last month, and the video that's gone viral of him just staring at another dog eating the hot dog,” said Silveira.

Jonah just sat there watching the dog go to town on that hot dog with a look like, " Hey, that must be nice. I sure wish an old pup like me could get one of those."

Well, on Sunday, before the Marlins and Guardians faced off, the Marlins and Chewy made his dream come true.

"It's been pretty crazy, you know? I couldn't stop laughing, but he's such a good boy, all the attention is well deserved,” said Silveira.

Well-deserved indeed, Jonah recently found his forever with the Silveira family a few months ago.

"Jonah was found in a box at the kill cage in Aruba with his three brothers and rescued by the organization New Life for Paws,” said Silveira.

From being abandoned to living the life in Miami, the hugs, rubs, and love Jonah has gotten from his new family, and now the toys and love from his Marlins family, Jonah tells me he gives these all four paws up.

"Everyone who's commented tells me my dog would've gone nuts and tried to jump over that seat and eat that hot dog. He went famous for being a good dog,” said Silveira.